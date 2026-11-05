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Diwali brings joy to Golden Age Home residents

Staff at the Samabula care home brought residents together for a celebration centred on companionship, kindness and the spirit of Diwali.

Friday 06 November 2026 | 11:30

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Staff at the home brought residents together to share in the spirit of the Festival of Lights, creating an opportunity for companionship, happiness and togetherness.

Staff at the home brought residents together to share in the spirit of the Festival of Lights, creating an opportunity for companionship, happiness and togetherness.

Ministry of Women and Social Protection

Staff at Golden Age Home in Samabula organised a special Diwali celebration for elderly residents, placing social inclusion and companionship at the centre of the festivities.

The programme brought residents together to mark the Festival of Lights and provided an opportunity for them to participate in celebrations observed by families and communities across Fiji.

The initiative also highlighted the importance of maintaining social connections among senior citizens living in residential care.

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Through the celebration, staff sought to ensure residents felt valued, included and supported during the festive period.

The event provided an opportunity for residents to spend time together and take part in activities organised by the home's staff.

Social interaction and companionship are important aspects of elderly care, particularly for residents who may experience loneliness or isolation.

The celebration also reinforced the role of residential care facilities in supporting the emotional and social wellbeing of older people, alongside their daily care needs.

For Golden Age Home residents, the programme offered an opportunity to participate in Diwali festivities within their residential community.

The staff-led initiative highlighted the importance of ensuring senior citizens remain included in community and cultural celebrations.

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