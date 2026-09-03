Two accused in teen’s rape, murder remain without bail

Two men charged with the alleged rape and murder of 18-year-old Venina Cirikeba Cava have not secured bail after the High Court in Lautoka was told suitable sureties were yet to be provided.

Tevita Tora and Leveni Vuetibau appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza this morning.

The two accused each face one count of rape and one count of murder.

The State opposed bail for both accused.

It is alleged that on December 4, 2025, the two men caused Cava’s death after raping her.

On December 5, 2025, Police received a report of a woman lying motionless at a park near the Aspen Medical-managed Lautoka Hospital.

She was later identified as Cava, who was from Rifle Range.

Following a post-mortem examination, Police classified the case as murder.

State lawyer Laisiasa Baleilevuka appeared for the prosecution, while Fane Kasa represented the defence.

The defence sought an additional 14 days to file supplementary affidavits and secure suitable sureties.

The court reiterated that bail could not be considered without proper sureties, while the State maintained its objection to bail.

Tora and Vuetibau were reminded to secure sureties and comply with all procedural requirements before their next court appearance.

The matter will be mentioned on September 17, with the next hearing scheduled for September 21.