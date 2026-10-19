Victim was punched hours before death, court hears

A defence witness has testified that she saw a man punch Javed Ali in the face at about 4am on January 1, 2025, hours before the incident linked to his death.

Anaseini Tikocicia told the High Court in Suva she saw a man known as Mana punch Ali, causing his neck to strike a table, before he was kicked several times while on the ground.

The testimony came as both the prosecution and defence closed their cases in the trial over Ali’s death, following an alleged assault during a New Year’s drinking party in Vatuwaqa later that morning.

Ms Tikocicia said Ali had shouted, “What did I do wrong?” while he was on the ground.

She maintained that the alleged assault occurred several hours before Ali died.

Ms Tikocicia told the court she had provided the information to police, but the details were not included in her statement.

She denied lying, saying she had tried to provide the information but was not listened to until a female officer intervened, took her account and told her the matter would be referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The main accused, Koroi Seru, opened the defence case yesterday, telling the court he had repeatedly warned Ali to stop allegedly touching his younger brother, known as Master Matt, indecently.

Seru said the incident began at about 9am, when those present were heavily intoxicated.

He told the court that, after his fourth warning, Ali spat at him and swore, asking, “Who are you in this house?”

Seru said he was not angry but stood up intending to kick Ali. Another man, known as Dass, also stood up in what appeared to be an attempt to break up the commotion.

He said there was a distance between him and Ali, who was seated, and that he could only push him with his right leg. He told the court he was barefoot at the time.

Seru’s nephew, Viliame Cama, the second defence witness, gave a similar account but demonstrated what he described as a rough kick by Seru.

Cama told the court Ali had also tried to harass him that morning. He said he warned Ali to move away while he was pouring and distributing drinks.

He said Ali then approached his uncle, Master Matt, who appeared intoxicated and was sitting with his head bowed, dozing off.

The court heard that Master Matt repeatedly said “yes” while Ali allegedly stroked his private area.

During cross-examination, Seru agreed that they had taken Ali to hospital and told a nurse he had slipped in the bathroom. He said they had lied because they were shocked.

Seru also denied wearing safety boots at the time of the incident. The prosecution called five witnesses, including two doctors and three civilians.

Both parties are to file their submissions by November 6, before oral submissions are heard on November 16. Seru remains on bail.