Bulikula proud despite narrow World Cup defeat

With only one player available on the bench in the closing moments, the Fiji Bulikula gave their all for their vanua, people and families in their historic Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) debut in Australia yesterday.

Despite their 18-12 loss to the Kiwi Ferns, Bulikula captain Sereana Naitokatoka said she was proud of her teammates’ efforts at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

“I’m very proud. That’s the Fijian blood inside of us. We’re warriors, and no matter how many people we have on the bench, we’ll still push each other,” she said.

“I’m so proud. As we all say, where there is unity, God commands His blessings. Our hearts are knitted together as a team, so anything is possible with God,” she said.

Although the Bulikula would be disappointed not to claim a famous victory, head coach Jone Wesele was delighted with their performance in their first-ever World Cup match.

Losana Lutu showcased her class with two line breaks and several threatening grubber kicks, one of which set up a try for Sienna Laing late in the first half.

Cassie Staples was solid at the back, running for 146 metres and recording five tackle breaks, while replacement Lorren Ieli made an impact off the bench, gaining 83 metres through her strong runs.

“That is a big statement. But they’ve made their mark and we’ll work from there,” Wesele said at the post-match press conference.

Asked whether his players were intimidated by a New Zealand side stacked with talent, Wesele said: “I don’t believe so. But it’s truly humbling to play against New Zealand sisters, and the girls brought it to their doorstep and we’ll keep building from there.”

Stacey Waaka scored the opening try for the Kiwi Ferns, but halfback Zahara Temara missed the conversion, giving New Zealand a 4-0 lead.

West Tigers ace Lutu scored Fiji’s first try before Naitokatoka converted to give the Bulikula a 6-4 lead.

Bulikula winger Laing scored Fiji’s second try after chasing a chip kick from Lutu. Lutu converted to extend Fiji’s lead to 12-4.

The Kiwi Ferns fought back before half-time, with Waaka scoring her second try of the match. Temara added the conversion to reduce the deficit to 12-10.

Naitokatoka missed a crucial penalty kick in front of the posts that could have extended Fiji’s lead.

Temara then successfully kicked a penalty to put the Kiwi Ferns ahead 14-12.

Leianne Tufuga’s try in the corner sealed the win for the Kiwi Ferns. However, Temara missed the conversion, leaving the final score at 18-12.

The Bulikula will travel to Port Moresby to face the PNG Orchids in their next match on Saturday.







