Suva Grammar mourns loss of winning coach Osborne

Tributes have flowed from the Suva Grammar School community and families as they mourn the loss of their winning coach, Epeli Osborne, who passed away last Saturday morning.

Osborne made history at the school as a member of the team that won the Deans Trophy in 2001 before coaching Grammar to victory in August, ending a 21-year wait after defeating Lelean Memorial School 36-21.

Suva Grammar School Old Scholars Association president Stanley Simpson described Osborne as a kind, caring and committed old scholar who devoted his time and energy to guiding and nurturing young people, particularly young Grammarians.

“He leaves us with an enduring legacy. We are devastated by this loss and are with his family as we deal with the shock and sorrow of his untimely passing,” Simpson said in his Facebook tribute.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our Suva Grammar School family, particularly our U18 boys, who have shared an incredible journey with Coach Peli (Osborne).

“Peli (Osborne) was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a motivator, and a loyal servant of Suva Grammar School. His dedication and his unwavering commitment to the Grammar jersey will forever remain part of our school's history.

“We mourn the loss of a dedicated coach, a faithful Grammar Lion, and a valued member of our Grammar family. While our hearts are heavy with grief, we remain grateful for the legacy he leaves behind and the lives he has touched through his service to our school.”

Former players describe him as a coach who combined high standards with genuine care for his students. Beyond trophies and results, they credit him with teaching lessons in commitment, resilience and self-belief that extended far beyond the rugby field.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.



