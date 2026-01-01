Night intruder gets suspended jail term

A 21-year-old farmer who climbed through a window into a woman’s home on Kioa Island and indecently assaulted her was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Robert Lifuka appeared before judge Justice Daniel Goundar at the High Court in Labasa last Wednesday.

Lifuka pleaded guilty to indecent assault, which occurred between 2am and 3am on July 13, 2025.

The woman woke up and called out to another person in the house. Lifuka then fled through the window.

Justice Goundar said a home and bedroom must be places of safety, and the court must clearly condemn anyone who invades that safety.

He said the absence of violence did not make the offence any less serious.

The judge set a starting sentence of 18 months’ imprisonment, which was reduced by six months to account for Lifuka’s guilty plea, youth, remorse and clean record.

Credit was also given for the five weeks he spent in custody on remand. The offence carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

Justice Goundar said Lifuka would have to serve the sentence if he committed another offence punishable by imprisonment during the two-year suspension period.

Lifuka has 30 days to appeal.