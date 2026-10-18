Tailevu target discipline for semi-final

The Tailevu men’s senior team must improve its discipline ahead of this weekend’s Skipper Cup semi-final.

This was the message from team manager Pita Naidrolevu in an interview with SUNsports after Tailevu’s 23-16 win over Navosa at the HFC National Stadium in Suva last Saturday.

“We knew Navosa was going to be a challenge, but we’re happy to get the win in the end,” he said.

“We will now go back and work on our weaknesses ahead of the semi-finals.”

Naidrolevu praised Tailevu flyhalf Kini Douglas, who kicked two penalties in the closing moments of the match to secure the win.

“Kini has been playing in the Skipper Cup competition for quite some time, and he knows the challenges on the field,” he said.

“Kicking has been our weakness this season, but Kini’s leadership and experience came to the fore in knockout rugby.”

Naidrolevu said the team needed to intensify its preparations for the semi-final.

“I want to thank our passionate fans who have followed the team this season and supported us, including through in-kind contributions,” he said.

“This win is dedicated to all our fans in Fiji and abroad.”





Skipper Cup quarter-final results

Senior

Nadi 38-23 Ba

Tailevu 23-16 Navosa

Nadroga 35-23 Suva

Naitasiri 15-11 Malolo

Under-20