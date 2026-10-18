Today's paperLoginSign up
Rugby

Tailevu target discipline for semi-final

Team manager Pita Naidrolevu says Tailevu must address its weaknesses after a 23-16 quarter-final win over Navosa.

Monday 19 October 2026 | 07:00

Tailevu flyhalf Kini Douglas

Tailevu flyhalf Kini Douglas.

Photo: Ioane Asioli

The Tailevu men’s senior team must improve its discipline ahead of this weekend’s Skipper Cup semi-final.

This was the message from team manager Pita Naidrolevu in an interview with SUNsports after Tailevu’s 23-16 win over Navosa at the HFC National Stadium in Suva last Saturday.

“We knew Navosa was going to be a challenge, but we’re happy to get the win in the end,” he said.

Related stories

“We will now go back and work on our weaknesses ahead of the semi-finals.”

Naidrolevu praised Tailevu flyhalf Kini Douglas, who kicked two penalties in the closing moments of the match to secure the win.

“Kini has been playing in the Skipper Cup competition for quite some time, and he knows the challenges on the field,” he said.

“Kicking has been our weakness this season, but Kini’s leadership and experience came to the fore in knockout rugby.”

Naidrolevu said the team needed to intensify its preparations for the semi-final.

“I want to thank our passionate fans who have followed the team this season and supported us, including through in-kind contributions,” he said.

“This win is dedicated to all our fans in Fiji and abroad.”


Skipper Cup quarter-final results

Senior

  • Nadi 38-23 Ba
  • Tailevu 23-16 Navosa
  • Nadroga 35-23 Suva
  • Naitasiri 15-11 Malolo

Under-20

  • Suva 49-19 Tailevu
  • Nadi 43-20 Malolo
  • Ba 25-20 Tailevu
  • Nadroga 44-32 Naitasiri

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiRugbySkipper Cup

Most popular

Kava farmers gathered during a public consultation in Taveuni on October 15, 2026. Photo: Parliament Fij
Nation

Can the new Kava Bill stop thieves? Farmers want answers

Sireli Bulicokocoko  with the former Lautoka mayor, Kenneth Low at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka.
Nation

‘Return to the 1997 Constitution’, Bulicokocoko urges

Fiji National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba and Pacific Specialist Hospitals founder Parvish Kumar.
Nation

FNU partnership targets healthcare skills, national planning

Namosi
Rugby

Namosi on track to defend title

Suva Vs Navosa
Rugby

Suva opts for underdog tag

Deaf Rugby
Rugby

Deaf 7s players visit hospital

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Dr Luisa Cikamatana
Health

Pharmacists urged to promote responsible antibiotic use

VOU Dance Group director Sachiko Soro (fourth from left) with executives.
Entertainment

VOU secures $50,000 grant for dance education

The Pearl South Pacific Resort.
What's On

Pinktober events to raise funds for women’s cancer testing