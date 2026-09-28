FNU vows accountability for grant funding

Fiji National University says every dollar of Government funding it receives must be carefully accounted for and deliver benefits to students and communities.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba made the commitment as the University signed its 2026–2027 Government Grant Agreement with the Higher Education Commission Fiji (HECF).

“There is no point in our work if our children do not become better. Our responsibility is to ensure that every dollar entrusted to us is used carefully, and extended as far as possible for the benefit of our students and our nation,” Professor Nabobo-Baba stated.

FNU was among higher education institutions that signed agreements during the Commission’s Central Division grant-signing ceremony.

The Government has allocated $74.49 million in operational grants to higher education institutions for the 2026–2027 financial year.

The funding will support education and training, workforce development and opportunities for Fijians from different backgrounds.

Professor Nabobo-Baba said FNU recognised its responsibility to account carefully for the funding and ensure it directly benefited students and communities.

She highlighted the University’s investment in student support, infrastructure, teaching, research and skills development.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the FNU Foundation’s assistance to students experiencing financial hardship. Through its campus hubs and partnerships, the Foundation provides food, clothing and other support to help students remain engaged in their studies.

Professor Nabobo-Baba said FNU would continue aligning its programmes and institutional priorities with Fiji’s National Development Plan and workforce needs.

“As the national University, FNU has a responsibility to support the implementation of national priorities. We remain committed to producing graduates with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to contribute meaningfully to Fiji, and the wider Pacific,” Professor Nabobo-Baba highlighted.

Higher Education Commission Fiji chair Mrs Rokobua Naiyaga said the Government’s investment must produce measurable benefits for students, employers and the wider country.

“The funds entrusted to you come from the people of Fiji,” Mrs Naiyaga said.

Institutions were reminded that the grants must be used for approved purposes and supported by clear financial records, timely acquittals and evidence of outcomes achieved.

The Commission will monitor the use of the funding, review institutional reports and acquittals, and work with grant recipients to address issues early.

Professor Nabobo-Baba reaffirmed that FNU would manage its grant responsibly, report transparently and seek partnerships to increase the value and impact of public investment.