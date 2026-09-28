Grant helps Akshara discover hidden talents

Year 11 student Akshara Dayal has discovered that some of her talents extend beyond the classroom after receiving a Westpac Fiji education grant.

The Xavier College student was among six recipients of the 2026 Westpac Women and Girls Education Grant in the Western Division.

But for Dayal, the opportunity became more than financial assistance.

Taking part in the programme’s poster, essay and video categories gave her an opportunity to explore her creativity and discover a particular passion for essay writing.

The experience also strengthened her understanding of finance and gave her greater confidence in her abilities.

Dayal believes the initiative can help students discover strengths they may not realise they have while developing new skills.

She is now encouraging other girls at Xavier College and across Fiji to take part in the competitions and make the most of opportunities that can help them grow beyond academics.





30 grants awarded nationwide

Westpac Fiji awarded 30 Women and Girls Education Grants this year across primary, secondary, tertiary and adult learning categories.

The grants provide $500 for primary students, $1,000 for secondary students and $2,500 for tertiary students.

Now in its 16th year, the programme aims to reduce financial barriers to education and support Fijian women and girls to remain in school, pursue further studies and achieve their aspirations.

About 1,000 applications were received this year from the Western, Central and Northern divisions.

Westpac Fiji held grant presentation ceremonies in Labasa, Lautoka and Suva, bringing together recipients, their families and Westpac staff to celebrate the students’ achievements.

Westpac Fiji chief executive Shane Smith said the programme recognised the talents and ambitions of women and girls, while head of corporate affairs Rachel White acknowledged the families and communities supporting the recipients.

For Dayal, the experience carries a simple message: girls should seize opportunities that allow them to discover what they are capable of.