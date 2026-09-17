Education

Radrodro puts principals on notice over unpaid teachers

Mr Radrodro questioned principals about teachers who had not signed their official documents.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 08:30

Aseri Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro in Parliament on August 7, 2025.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has challenged school principals to take greater responsibility for teachers under their care, particularly those who have not been paid or completed their official documentation.

Speaking at the Fiji Principals Association’s 133rd National Conference and 62nd annual general meeting (AGM) in Nadi on Wednesday night, Mr Radrodro said ethical leadership must be reflected in how principals managed issues affecting teachers.

Mr Radrodro urged principals to lead with integrity, courage, innovation and accountability.

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“In the past few weeks, most of the teachers’ salaries have been ceased. They are under your responsibility,” he said.

“They are under your schools. When teachers in your schools, as principals, as administrators, when they are not being paid, the question is what are you doing as administrators, as leaders in your school?”

Mr Radrodro questioned principals about teachers who had not signed their official documents.

“Do you take responsibilities regarding these teachers who have not been paid? Or who have not signed their official documents?” he asked.


Teaching principals

Mr Radrodro also challenged principals over their involvement in classroom teaching.

He said he had asked government heads of schools the previous day how many had a teaching role in their respective schools and posed the same question to principals at the conference.

He questioned whether principals who had a minimum of eight teaching roles in a week were fulfilling those responsibilities.

“Ethical leadership is what we are requesting from you. With everything that is prepared, policies that is written, leadership is one that will need to move things forward.

“Leadership is one that will need to make things happen.”

He said principals had a key role in shaping schools and the wider communities they served.

“As principals of your respective schools, you stand as a frontline in Fiji’s education transformation,” he said.

“You have the opportunity to shape not only schools, but most importantly, the communities.”

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