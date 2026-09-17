New facilities, fresh challenge for Ra students

Students at two Ra schools have been challenged to take their examinations seriously and make full use of opportunities created through investment in their schools.

Minister for Education Aseri Masivou Radrodro delivered the message while commissioning a new hall at Drauniivi Public School, recognising the completion of three special classrooms at Vatukaloko Secondary School and marking the groundbreaking of two new teachers’ quarters.

Speaking during the event, Mr Radrodro commended the schools for their progress and acknowledged the contribution of the Fiji Water Foundation, local communities and other development partners towards improving education facilities.

Established in 1984, Drauniivi Public School currently has 273 students from Years 1 to 8 and nine teachers.

The school has also recorded improvements in academic performance, literacy and numeracy, supported by e-learning resources and teacher development initiatives.

The newly commissioned hall was made possible through a $200,000 contribution from the Fiji Water Foundation.

The Foundation also provided $450,000 towards classroom development, while $188,000 was provided for the construction of two teachers’ quarters.

The Ministry of Education has previously contributed $250,000 towards three teachers’ quarters, as well as $2,500 for the school library upgrade and literacy and numeracy training.

Turning his attention to examinations, the Minister reminded Year 8 students that their external examinations begin on 6 October.

He urged Year 8, Year 12 and Year 13 students to attend school regularly, prepare thoroughly and seek assistance from their teachers whenever needed.

“Our target is 97 per cent, and I expect every student to work towards it. Give your best effort, prepare well and take your examinations seriously,” Mr Radrodro said.

The Minister also encouraged Year 8 students and their parents to consider Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as an alternative pathway for students interested in practical and technical careers.

Reflecting on the historical significance of 16 September for the people of Vatukaloko, Mr Radrodro encouraged students to understand and value their community’s history while also recognising the opportunities education can create for future generations.

He stressed that improving education outcomes was a shared responsibility involving teachers, parents, school leaders, communities and development partners.

Speaking on behalf of the Yavusa o Vatukaloko, spokesperson Patimio Moce acknowledged the Minister for his continued involvement in the development of the schools.

Mr Moce recalled Mr Radrodro’s attendance at last year’s groundbreaking ceremony and the school prefect induction.

“We thank you for taking your time in investing in these schools and the lives of our children.

“Every successful future of every student who graduates from this school reflects back your contribution and the seed you have planted as a leader now in the field of education,” Mr Moce said.

The new facilities are expected to provide students and teachers with improved learning and working environments while supporting the continued development of education in the Vatukaloko and Drauniivi communities.