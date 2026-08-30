Fiji will push for Pacific leaders meeting in Palau to endorse a united regional climate position ahead of Pre-COP31 and COP31.

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya said Fiji wanted the Pacific’s key climate priorities endorsed through the Belau Declaration to Pre-COP.

Ms Tabuya, who is also the Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) chair, said the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting would be critical in securing the political mandate needed to take the region’s demands to the global stage.

“Palau is where we build the political mandate. Pre-COP is where we take it to the world,” she said.

The Pacific priorities include keeping the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive, improving access to climate finance, protecting the ocean and recognising the special circumstances of Pacific Small Island Developing States.

Ms Tabuya said the outcome of international climate negotiations had direct consequences for Fijians dealing with coastal erosion, flooding, water security and pressure on fisheries.

“Climate negotiations can sound far removed from everyday life, but they are about whether a coastal village gets protection, whether a farmer can recover after a flood, whether families have clean water, whether our fisheries survive, and whether Fiji can access the finance we need without placing the burden on our people,” she said.

The regional position is also expected to include the priorities of young Pacific people through the Regional Council of Youth Declaration.

“Our young people will inherit the consequences of the decisions we make. Their voice belongs in our Pacific position,” Ms Tabuya said.

She said Pacific countries had greater negotiating strength when they spoke collectively.

“We contribute the least to this crisis but carry some of its greatest impacts. The Belau Declaration must give us a clear mandate to carry from Palau to Pre-COP31 and on to COP31,” she said.

Fiji will host Pre-COP31 in October, putting the country and the wider Pacific at the centre of discussions leading into COP31.

“One Pacific. One position. One strong voice to the world — delivering real results for our people at home,” Ms Tabuya said.







