Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) has rejected allegations that it discharged effluent into the Qawa River in Labasa.

In a press release, FSC confirmed there had been no effluent discharge from its Labasa mill into the water channel during the current sugarcane crushing season.

“FSC is aware of concerns raised by residents regarding the condition of the Qawa River near the Labasa mill, including reports of odour, dead fish and changes in the river’s appearance,” it said.

The Government-owned entity said it took the concerns seriously and remained committed to complying with the requirements and conditions of its Waste Disposal Permit.

FSC said its Labasa mill had established environmental control measures and Standard Operating Procedures for monitoring, sampling and managing factory discharges.

The Department of Environment had conducted an inspection and collected samples for analysis. FSC said it had fully co-operated with the department and was awaiting its findings.

“At this stage there is no evidence establishing a link between the reported river conditions and the Labasa mill operations,” it said.

FSC said the public should consider the department’s findings once released before drawing any conclusions about the cause of the reported concerns.

“The corporation has observed that the affected section of the river has seen returned to its usual green appearance,” it said.

Nearby resident and Fiji Labour Party member Alan Tuinasoni said he believed there appeared to be pollution from a discharge, but would wait for the findings.

Mr Tuinasoni said the findings should be fair and accountable to the actual condition of the river and free from influence to ensure any necessary corrective action was taken.

He said the waterway provided a sustainable source of seafood and was a habitat for aquatic life, and any depletion could affect the river system.