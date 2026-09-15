Nation

Khan removed from Ba Town Council leadership

Removal follows allegations concerning a previous criminal conviction and questions over disclosure.

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 05:30

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa

Ba Town Council special administrator Moshim Muktar (left) and Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa, has confirmed the removal of Moshim Muktar Khan as special administrator chair of the Ba Town Council following allegations concerning a previous criminal conviction.

Mr Khan was relieved of his responsibilities effective September 9, 2026, under Section 34 of the Local Government Act.

The allegations are that Mr Khan was convicted on March 10, 2023, and received a four-year suspended sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm involving his legally married wife.

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It is also alleged that a Domestic Violence Restraining Order was issued against Mr Khan.

The allegations raised questions about whether Mr Khan disclosed the conviction when he was appointed special administrator chair in January 2024, and whether criminal background checks were carried out before his appointment.

Questions were also raised about whether Government policy allows people with current convictions to hold senior public appointments.

The Fiji Sun sought comment from Mr Khan but was unsuccessful.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Nalumisa confirmed that Mr Khan had been relieved of his responsibilities.

The Minister said the decision followed due enquiry and careful consideration of all relevant information.

“This decision has been made after careful consideration and in the interests of maintaining the integrity and credibility of municipal governance,” Mr Nalumisa said.

The Minister did not disclose further details of the enquiry or the specific findings that led to Mr Khan’s removal.

The Ministry said the two remaining Special Administrators would continue to oversee the Ba Town Council and provide guidance to the chief executive officer on the council’s operations.

It assured Ba residents, ratepayers and other stakeholders that the council would continue to operate normally despite the leadership change.

Mr Nalumisa said there would be no disruption to the delivery of municipal services.

Feedback: mereleki.nai@fijisun.com.fj

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