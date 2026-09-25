A new piece of diagnostic equipment is set to give Nadi Hospital’s dermatology services a sharper eye for potentially serious skin conditions.

The Rotary Club of Nadi has donated the hospital’s first dermoscope, strengthening the Western Division Dermatology Unit’s ability to examine suspicious skin lesions and support the early detection of skin cancers.

The equipment was officially handed over to Nadi Hospital Senior Divisional Medical Officer and dermatology specialist Dr Vanuela Swamy this week.

Rotary Club of Nadi president Dr Shavneel Kumar said the donation marked an important step forward for dermatology services in the Western Division.

“This is the first dermoscope for the hospital, marking an important addition to the dermatology services available in the Western Division,” he said.

A dermoscope is a specialised diagnostic device that provides medical professionals with a magnified and detailed view of skin lesions, allowing them to assess abnormalities that may not be visible to the naked eye.

Dr Kumar said the equipment would contribute to improved patient care and early identification of skin conditions requiring further investigation.

He thanked Rotary Club of Nadi member Chedley Khalek, who donated the equipment, for supporting the hospital.

“The Rotary Club of Nadi is proud to support healthcare services in our community and contribute towards improving early detection and patient care,” Dr Kumar said.

Dr Kumar was formally installed as the club’s 2026 president a few weeks ago.

He described taking on the role as a proud and meaningful moment and acknowledged past presidents for their leadership and contribution to the club’s community service since 1969.

Rotary Nadi currently has 14 members committed to community service and making a positive difference in people’s lives.