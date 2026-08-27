‘The trash boom did not create this rubbish. You did’

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya has told Wailea residents to take responsibility for their waste, as complaints grow over a trash boom clogged with rubbish in a nearby creek.

“My message to Wailea is simple: keep your settlement clean. Stop dumping rubbish into the creek in the first place. The trashboom did not create this rubbish. You did,” she said.

Her warning follows complaints from residents of the squatter settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva, that rubbish has remained trapped at the boom for about three weeks.

Residents have complained of mosquitoes, dead animals and a stench coming from the creek.

Ms Tabuya warned that littering would no longer be tolerated, with a $200 fine for littering coming into effect next week.

She said Government could not be expected to repeatedly clean up waste caused by irresponsible disposal.

“What’s next, Government coming into our homes to clean our toilets?

“Personal responsibility has to start somewhere. Put your rubbish where it belongs. Just stop littering.”





Residents raise health concerns

Resident Varanisese Roko said the trash boom was initially expected to remain in place for only five days to a week before a truck removed the accumulated rubbish.

She claimed the rubbish had not been removed despite concerns being raised last week.

“Dead animals and other waste have accumulated at the site, raising concerns over possible health risks, particularly for children living nearby,” she said.

Jope Koroidau, 21, said the smell had become so bad that his family sometimes struggled to sleep.

“We cannot sleep well,” Mr Koroidau said.

The ministry said clearing the trash boom had also been delayed by a sewer line leak, which posed a health and safety risk to workers involved in the clean-up.

It is working with the Water Authority of Fiji to address the leak.