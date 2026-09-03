Nation

$1.5b defence deal: What does Fiji give in return?

Mr Tikoduadua said Fiji funds what it can through its own budget, while Australia fills the gaps.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 10:00

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

Photo: Supplied

Fiji’s contribution to Australia’s $1.5 billion defence commitment has come under scrutiny, with parliamentarians questioning what the country will give in return under the Veitacini Treaty.

Australia will pump $1.5 billion into Fiji's defence sector over the next 10 years under the treaty.

Deputy Chairperson Rinesh Sharma pressed Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua on Fiji’s contribution during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday.

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"So $1.5 billion in 10 years is what Australia would be putting in into this," Mr Sharma said. "What is Fiji's contribution?"

Mr Tikoduadua said Fiji funds what it can through its own budget, while Australia fills the gaps.

"It doesn't mean that we're beggars going into this," he said.

"They bring their strengths, we bring our own, and together we work to protect our own people."

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa also raised concerns that Australia was already funding several ministries before Fiji formally signs on to the treaty.

"Only in the Pacific do we make our canoe and sail our canoe at the same time," Mr Ravunawa said.

He suggested this could compromise Fiji's independence in negotiations.

The treaty has already delivered visible projects.

The $2.7 million Queen Elizabeth Barracks armoury is 72 per cent complete and due by February 2027.

A $2.2 million renovation of the Command RFMF office is 38 per cent finished, targeted for November 2026.

Mr Tikoduadua said Guardian Class patrol boats, each costing around $30 million, and Australian-funded maintenance of the Maritime Essential Service Centre, were saving Fiji money that could be spent elsewhere.

Mr Sharma also asked whether the Navy, which patrols 1.3 million square kilometres of ocean, would see increased funding under the deal.

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