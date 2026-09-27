Nation

217 breast cancer cases sharpen early detection call

Mr Bainimarama said the figures were more than statistics, with every diagnosis affecting a person and their family.

Monday 28 September 2026 | 09:30

217 breast cancer cases recorded this year

The Fiji Cancer Society (FCS) registered 217 breast cancer cases from January to the lead-up to its annual five-kilometre walk on Saturday, reinforcing its message that early detection matters.

Speaking on behalf of the society, Inoke Bainimarama said FCS had registered more than 1314 cancer patients across Fiji over the past three years.

Of those, 341 were breast cancer cases.

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Mr Bainimarama said the figures were more than statistics, with every diagnosis affecting a person and their family.

“These are not just simply statistics. Behind every number is a person. Behind every diagnosis is also a family whose life changes and that is why the walk matters,” he said.

He acknowledged cancer survivors who took part in the walk, those currently undergoing treatment, families and caregivers, as well as doctors, nurses and other clinicians involved in cancer care.

“To our survivors, we celebrate you and the strength that you represent and to those who are currently undergoing treatment, we stand beside you.”

Mr Bainimarama said families who had lost loved ones to cancer were also remembered during the walk.

He said the responsibility to raise awareness should continue beyond the five-kilometre event.

“The message we want everyone to take home is that early detection matters.”

Mr Bainimarama urged people to know their bodies, recognise changes and seek appropriate medical advice early.

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