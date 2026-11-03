$2.6m spent on Government's 182 overseas trips

Taxpayers paid more than $2.6 million for 182 overseas trips by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, ministers, assistant ministers and former ministers in 16 months, with Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka the biggest spender at $212,733.

This is according to a written response by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu where he had asked for the destination, purpose and cost of each trip from 1 May 2025 to 31 August 2026, and who paid.





Click here for a detailed breakdown: https://www.parliament.gov.fj/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Response-to-Written-Question-247-of-2026.pdf





Mr Rabuka’s response put the number at “one-hundred and eighty-two (182) in total”, excluding “personal travel overseas undertaken while on leave”.

Mr Ditoka made 10 trips, including $57,009.71 for the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Belgium, and $53,166.94 for the World Trade Organisation conference in Cameroon.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka followed with $170,980.77 for six trips, including $61,513.92 for the ITB Berlin tourism fair.

Women’s Minister Sashi Kiran spent $167,548.27 on seven trips, including business class airfares of $41,500 and $33,774 to Inter-Parliamentary Union assemblies in Switzerland and Turkey.

Mr Rabuka’s seven trips cost $141,849.20. His Israel and United States visit for the embassy opening and the UN General Assembly alone cost $87,658.34, with airfare at $49,891.

Information Minister Lynda Tabuya’s Israel airfare was $48,872, covering an initial ticket including New York, then cancellation and re-issue. Her ministry “is awaiting reimbursement from the Travel agent for the difference”.

Assistant ministers cost $434,151.80, led by Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa at $99,724.89.

Former ministers cost $300,678.78, including the late Agni Deo Singh ($133,861.58) and Biman Prasad ($111,169.69).





Click here for a detailed breakdown: https://www.parliament.gov.fj/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Response-to-Written-Question-247-of-2026.pdf





Sponsors such as the Australian, Japanese and Indian governments and UN agencies paid part of many trips.

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu made 10 trips costing the Government $15,752.01, while Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau’s 11 trips cost $11,911.35.

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo and Assistant Minister Jovesa Vocea made no official overseas trips during the reporting period.





Read here for a detailed breakdown: https://www.parliament.gov.fj/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Response-to-Written-Question-247-of-2026.pdf