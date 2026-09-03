Nation

$284m to 'dismantle Fiji’s drug networks'

The major funding commitment will support a new National Joint Enforcement Centre, strengthen the Fiji Police Force and boost the country’s border, intelligence and maritime capabilities.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 09:00

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Fiji Government

Australia will provide $284 million over the next decade to strengthen Fiji’s fight against illicit drugs and organised criminal networks.

The major funding commitment will support a new National Joint Enforcement Centre, strengthen the Fiji Police Force and boost the country’s border, intelligence and maritime capabilities.

The new centre will bring together intelligence from the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority, Fiji Immigration, the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces and other agencies to identify criminal networks and coordinate operations.

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Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Policing and Communications Berenado Daveta said the objective was not simply to increase arrests or drug seizures, but to identify, disrupt and ultimately dismantle organised criminal networks.

“The centre will combine intelligence, support joint operational planning and coordinate interdiction and disruption activities,” Mr Daveta said.

Australian support is also expected to include Australian Federal Police expertise in intelligence-led policing, digital forensics, surveillance, secure communications, financial crime, counter-narcotics and operational mentoring.

The package includes a 10-year Fiji Police Force uplift programme covering leadership, human resources, ethics and integrity, operational capabilities, strategy and planning.

“Already identified support includes police mobile force equipment, uniforms, digital forensic capability, transnational crime unit equipment and vehicles, station refurbishment and continuing cyber capability development."

Australia and the Australian Federal Police are also scoping a permanent Fiji Police Headquarters estimated at about $118m (A$75 million), along with a proposed Centre of Excellence for Forensics.

The wider programme will strengthen Fiji’s border and maritime capabilities through improved container screening at Suva and Lautoka, intelligence sharing, passenger and cargo risk assessment, biometrics and greater interoperability between Police, Immigration and Customs.

The Maritime Essential Service Centre is also expected to be strengthened as Fiji’s main maritime information, surveillance and coordination hub.

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