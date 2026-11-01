36 hours at sea: Dr Tuiwai recalls prayers for his family

“Na nomu vuku, iyau ena sega ni vakabulai iko ena gauna ni leqa, na Kalou duadua ga”

(Your wisdom and wealth cannot save you in times of trouble; only God can).

These were the words of dental officer Jone Tuiwai as he recalled how faith and prayer sustained him and six others during a terrifying 36-hour ordeal in the waters of Lau.

Stranded at sea, battling hunger, thirst, exhaustion and cold seawater, the seven survivors feared they would never see their families again.

Dr Tuiwai, who serves at Lakeba Subdivisional Hospital, shared his emotional testimony at Centenary Church in Suva this morning.

As the hours passed without any sign of rescue, he said their physical strength began to fade, but they continued to pray.

One thought repeatedly came to his mind as he floated in the open sea.

“Yawa na isulu au tokara, voleka na Kalou ki na noda bula”

The words reminded him that no matter how far away help seemed, God remained close.

With hunger and thirst becoming increasingly difficult to bear, the survivors cried out together.

“Lord, we are hungry. We are tired of drinking seawater,” they prayed.

What happened next Dr Tuiwai recalled, renewed their hope.

A bottle of water floated beside them, followed later by a container of vudi (plantain).

For the seven survivors, the unexpected supplies were a powerful reminder of their faith as they continued waiting for rescue.

Three yachts pass without stopping

Their struggle was far from over.

Dr Tuiwai recalled seeing three yachts pass while they were stranded at sea.

The survivors waved and shouted desperately for help, but none of the vessels stopped.

Despite the disappointment, they refused to give up.

Every 30 minutes, they prayed and sang songs of worship.

Among the songs they repeatedly sang was “Meu lako tu kivei niu sa malumu tu” – meaning, “Where would I go now that I am weak?”

As the ordeal continued, Dr Tuiwai's thoughts turned to his family.

“Isa Turaga, qai nanumi ratou na noqu vuvale” – “Lord, please look after my family.”

He feared he might never return home and prayed for the safety of his loved ones.

Rescue after 36 hours

After 36 hours in the waters of Lau, Mr Tuiwai and the six other survivors were eventually rescued.

For the dental officer, surviving the ordeal was more than an escape from danger.

It was a testimony of faith and the power of prayer when human strength had reached its limits.

“Best of all, God is with us,” he said.