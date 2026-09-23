Nation

50 CCTV cameras to boost market security

Fifty CCTV cameras and public address systems valued at $146,343.47 will support eight municipal markets in the Central Division.

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 14:30

Updated 23 September 2026 | 16:04 FJT

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa (middle), with members from the Suva Market Vendors Associations along with other stakeholders on September 23, 2026. 

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa (middle), with members from the Suva Market Vendors Associations along with other stakeholders on September 23, 2026. 

Photo: Rariqi Turner

Market thieves will have fewer places to hide with 50 CCTV cameras being provided to the Ministry of Local Government for installation at markets in the Central Division.

The cameras and public address systems, valued at FJD $146,343.47, will support eight municipal markets in the Central Division under the Market for Change programme.

The Market for Change programme is a UN Women project in partnership with the UN Development Programme.

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The equipment will improve monitoring, communication and response at the markets.


CCTV cameras.

CCTV cameras.

Photo: Rariqi Turner


Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said the CCTV network would strengthen security and help councils and police respond to incidents.

He said the cameras would support police operations, with council administrators and chief information officers (CIOs) expected to coordinate the systems with police within their municipalities.

Mr Nalumisa said the technology would help protect public spaces, assist with crime prevention and provide timely information during emergencies.

“CCTV cameras act as both a deterrent and a tool for investigation. They help identify and prevent criminal activity,” he said.

He said the cameras were part of a broader move towards safer, more connected and responsive towns and cities.

UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office Deputy Representative Eri Taniguchi said the investment was also aimed at creating safer working environments for women vendors.

She said markets were workplaces and an important source of income for many women.

“When markets are not safe, women’s livelihoods, well-being, and opportunities can be affected,” Ms Taniguchi said.

She said theft, violence and harassment could make it harder for women to work and participate fully in economic life.

“Every woman has the right to work, earn an income, and participate in economic life in safety and with dignity,” she said.

Ms Taniguchi said the CCTV and public address systems were practical tools to improve communication, monitoring and response.

The handover is part of the Safer Markets Memorandum of Understanding signed last October between the Fiji Police Force, municipal councils and the Market Vendors Association.

“Systems must be properly maintained, responsibly used and linked to wider efforts to keep markets safe,” Ms Taniguchi said.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj

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