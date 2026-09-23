North roads need urgent attention: Opposition MP

Opposition Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj says rural communities in the North deserve better infrastructure and should be prioritised for road and bridge repairs.

Mr Maharaj made the call after touring parts of the Northern Division, where he photographed what he described as poor road conditions and infrastructure in need of attention.

He highlighted the Baubale-Bulileka bridge, which he said had been marked for replacement after being damaged by flooding.

He also raised concerns about Urata Road in Bulileka, Korotari Road in Labasa and the main highway from Nasarawa to Nabouwalu.

Mr Maharaj questioned the decision to undertake major upgrade works on Ratu Sukuna Road, which he said appeared to be in good condition.

“My question is very simple. Should Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) and Government be prioritising these roads after looking at the poor condition of the roads, or digging up Ratu Sukuna Road and doing it again?” he said.

He said rural communities should not be neglected and deserved better infrastructure.

“They also have vehicles. Their vehicles get damaged when they are driving on this kind of road and money is wasted from their pockets fixing their vehicles,” Mr Maharaj said.

He urged the Government to direct funding towards roads and infrastructure he believed were most in need of repair.

Fiji Sun has sought a response from the FRA on the concerns raised by Mr Maharaj. The FRA has requested additional time to respond.