Nation

North roads need urgent attention: Opposition MP

Alvick Maharaj questions major Ratu Sukuna Road works while highlighting deteriorating roads and bridges in the North.

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 16:00

Opposition Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj on November 4, 2025. Photo - Parliament of Fiji.

Opposition Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Opposition Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj says rural communities in the North deserve better infrastructure and should be prioritised for road and bridge repairs.

Mr Maharaj made the call after touring parts of the Northern Division, where he photographed what he described as poor road conditions and infrastructure in need of attention.

He highlighted the Baubale-Bulileka bridge, which he said had been marked for replacement after being damaged by flooding.

Related stories

He also raised concerns about Urata Road in Bulileka, Korotari Road in Labasa and the main highway from Nasarawa to Nabouwalu.

Mr Maharaj questioned the decision to undertake major upgrade works on Ratu Sukuna Road, which he said appeared to be in good condition.

“My question is very simple. Should Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) and Government be prioritising these roads after looking at the poor condition of the roads, or digging up Ratu Sukuna Road and doing it again?” he said.

He said rural communities should not be neglected and deserved better infrastructure.

“They also have vehicles. Their vehicles get damaged when they are driving on this kind of road and money is wasted from their pockets fixing their vehicles,” Mr Maharaj said.

He urged the Government to direct funding towards roads and infrastructure he believed were most in need of repair.

Fiji Sun has sought a response from the FRA on the concerns raised by Mr Maharaj. The FRA has requested additional time to respond.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

PINA
Nation

Question, investigate and hold power to account: PM to journalists

former Post Fiji chief executive officer Anirudha Bansod
Courts and Law

Judge questions Bansod’s conviction appeal

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga
Nation

Justice Minister vows independent probe into missing cocaine exhibits

Makaefa Savu has been named in the Fiji women's 3x3 basketball team.
Other Sports

Fitness key for Fiji 3x3 women at Youth Olympics

Rewa side
Football

Rewa ready to defend title

FMF - IDC - pools
Football

FMF Inter-district-championship pools drawn

(L-R) Fiji Zone Taxi Association acting national general secretary Mohammed Shameem and national treasurer Ravinesh Kumar at the association’s meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on September 17. Photo: Katherine Naidu.
Transport

Taxi operators question app using private cars for passenger services

CAPTION: (L-R) Female Taxi Drivers Western coordinator Saleeman Bi with the Central, Eastern and Southern Taxi Operators representative Jimmy Khan at the Fiji Zone Taxi Association meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on September 17. Photo: Katherine Naidu. 
Transport

Taxi service gaps driving passengers to 'pari' operators: Khan

Children under five years old were the most affected, accounting for 30 per cent of all cases nationwide.
Health

Flu-like illness cases surge 75 per cent in one week