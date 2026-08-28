53-year wait ends as Navua becomes a town

After more than five decades of waiting, Navua has finally been declared a town.

For generations, the people of Navua have pushed for the area to be formally recognised as a town.

The wait ended today when Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially made the declaration, bringing to an end a journey that dates back to 1973.

Mr Rabuka said the declaration was more than a change in status; it was a commitment to give Navua better services and a stronger foundation for future growth.

“For more than five decades, the people of Navua have kept the aspiration for their community to be recognised as a town,” Mr Rabuka said.

He said Navua was already growing and that growth had to be managed carefully.

The Prime Minister warned that unplanned development could put pressure on roads, drainage, water, sanitation and other essential services.

He said the new town must be prepared for flooding, cyclones and heavy rainfall, with investment needed in drainage, resilient infrastructure, early warning systems and emergency preparedness.

“We must not simply build a bigger Navua, we must build a stronger Navua,” Mr Rabuka said.

The Government is also promising better municipal services, stronger support for local businesses and farmers, more opportunities for young people and better planning for residential, commercial and industrial development.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma said the declaration was a major milestone after almost half a century of work towards town status.

She said the new municipality presents an opportunity to plan Navua differently and bring government agencies, landowners, businesses, investors and residents together.

“The declaration gives us an extraordinary opportunity to plan Navua differently,” Ms Sharma said.

She said Navua was already a rapidly growing urban centre and an important economic and service hub.

The Ministry has also outlined plans that could change the physical face of Navua, including a new modern municipal market, improved bus, taxi and carrier facilities, a town square, a new council office and a modern community library.

Ms Sharma said the future of Navua should not be decided from government offices alone.

For the people who have waited since 1973, the declaration marks the end of a long campaign.

As Mr Rabuka put it, the real meaning of the declaration will be seen in what comes next.