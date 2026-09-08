Veteran footballers ready

Fifteen teams will compete in the annual Internation­al Veterans Tournament at 4R Stadium, Govind Park, Ba, this weekend. The two-day tournament starts on Friday.

The tournament, organised by the Fiji Football Association in partnership with R.C. Manubhai and APCO Coatings, will feature former national and district rep­resentatives in the over-40 and over-50 divisions.

Speaking to SUNsports yester­day; Fiji FA chief executive of­ficer Mohammed Yusuf said the tournament plays an important role in keeping former players active, healthy and connected.

"It allows reunion for these players, they meet each other, the families get involved so it is a programme that keeps the well­ness and well-being of the veter­an players," Yusuf said.

"This initiative between Fiji Football and R.C. Manubhai and Apco Coatings will continue in the coming years and we are try­ing to assist the former players for their well-being, welfare, and of course the educational needs of their children and grandchil­dren."

Yusuf said the tournament had been running for 12 years, with R. C. Manubhai and Apco Coat­ings supporting the programme since its inception.

R. C. Manubhai & Co. Pte Ltd interim regional manager for Central and Northern, Ashutosh Singh, said the company was pleased to support the tourna­ment again.

"This annual event brings to­gether former national and dis­trict representatives across the ages over 40, over 45 and over 50 divisions. It is wonderful to see our former players remaining ac­tive, healthy; connected through their shared passion for foot­ball," Singh said.

Apco Coatings marketing man­ager Bharat Adhikthikar said the company was proud to support an event that recognised former players' contribution to football.

"We are very pleased to spon­sor such an event that brings to­gether experienced players who have contributed so much to this sport, giving us so many memo­ries and moments to cherish from their playing days," Adhik­thikar said.

40s Division

Pool A: Ba Masters, Suva Com­bined Masters, Rewa Masters, West­ern Nadi Masters, Lautoka Masters

Pool B: Ba Masters United, Friends United, Best Fish & Chips Nadi Mas­ters, BLK Sugar City Masters

50s Division:

Pool A: Suva Masters Football

Legends, Rewa Masters, Nadroga Viti International

Pool B: Lami Legends, Lautoka Legends, JK Nadi Masters