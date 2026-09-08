Veteran footballers ready
Yusuf said the tournament had been running for 12 years, with R.C. Manubhai and Apco Coatings supporting the programme since its inception.
Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 10:30
From left: Veterans Association chairman Abdul Mannan, R.C. Manubhai & Co. Pte Ltd interim regional manager Ashutosh Singh, Apco Coatings marketing manager Bharat Adhikthikar and Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf in Suva on September 8, 2026.
Fifteen teams will compete in the annual International Veterans Tournament at 4R Stadium, Govind Park, Ba, this weekend. The two-day tournament starts on Friday.
The tournament, organised by the Fiji Football Association in partnership with R.C. Manubhai and APCO Coatings, will feature former national and district representatives in the over-40 and over-50 divisions.
Speaking to SUNsports yesterday; Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said the tournament plays an important role in keeping former players active, healthy and connected.
"It allows reunion for these players, they meet each other, the families get involved so it is a programme that keeps the wellness and well-being of the veteran players," Yusuf said.
"This initiative between Fiji Football and R.C. Manubhai and Apco Coatings will continue in the coming years and we are trying to assist the former players for their well-being, welfare, and of course the educational needs of their children and grandchildren."
Yusuf said the tournament had been running for 12 years, with R. C. Manubhai and Apco Coatings supporting the programme since its inception.
R. C. Manubhai & Co. Pte Ltd interim regional manager for Central and Northern, Ashutosh Singh, said the company was pleased to support the tournament again.
"This annual event brings together former national and district representatives across the ages over 40, over 45 and over 50 divisions. It is wonderful to see our former players remaining active, healthy; connected through their shared passion for football," Singh said.
Apco Coatings marketing manager Bharat Adhikthikar said the company was proud to support an event that recognised former players' contribution to football.
"We are very pleased to sponsor such an event that brings together experienced players who have contributed so much to this sport, giving us so many memories and moments to cherish from their playing days," Adhikthikar said.
40s Division
Pool A: Ba Masters, Suva Combined Masters, Rewa Masters, Western Nadi Masters, Lautoka Masters
Pool B: Ba Masters United, Friends United, Best Fish & Chips Nadi Masters, BLK Sugar City Masters
50s Division:
Pool A: Suva Masters Football
Legends, Rewa Masters, Nadroga Viti International
Pool B: Lami Legends, Lautoka Legends, JK Nadi Masters