Ministry escorts MP Kuridrani home for final farewell

The Ministry of Agriculture this afternoon escorted the body of the late Assistant Minister Inosi Kuridrani to his village of Namatakula in Nadroga, where he will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Mr Kuridrani was remembered at Parliament on Friday as his hearse made a solemn stop at the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji before continuing his final journey home to the Yavusa o Vuhu, the vanua o Vuhu.

Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff stood in silence to pay their respects to their fellow parliamentarian and public servant.

The farewell marked a significant moment in Mr Kuridrani’s final journey, with Parliament honouring his contribution before his body was taken home to his vanua.

Parliament extended its condolences to Mr Kuridrani’s family, loved ones, colleagues and the people of Vuhu during the period of mourning.

His final journey then continued to Namatakula, where his family and community will lay him to rest tomorrow.