Nation

Ministry escorts MP Kuridrani home for final farewell

Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff stood in silence to pay their respects to their fellow parliamentarian and public servant.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 19:00

Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff stood in silence to pay their respects to their fellow parliamentarian and public servant.

Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff stood in silence today to pay their respects to their fellow parliamentarian and public servant.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

The Ministry of Agriculture this afternoon escorted the body of the late Assistant Minister Inosi Kuridrani to his village of Namatakula in Nadroga, where he will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Mr Kuridrani was remembered at Parliament on Friday as his hearse made a solemn stop at the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji before continuing his final journey home to the Yavusa o Vuhu, the vanua o Vuhu.

Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff stood in silence to pay their respects to their fellow parliamentarian and public servant.

Related stories

The farewell marked a significant moment in Mr Kuridrani’s final journey, with Parliament honouring his contribution before his body was taken home to his vanua.

Parliament extended its condolences to Mr Kuridrani’s family, loved ones, colleagues and the people of Vuhu during the period of mourning.

His final journey then continued to Namatakula, where his family and community will lay him to rest tomorrow.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Chief Justice Salesi Temo.
Nation

Court officials ordered to hand over records in cocaine probe

The Suva Courthouse.
Nation

Kumar questions security failure in High Court cocaine case

Police forensic officers conduct investigations into missing exhibits at the Suva Courthouse on October 1, 2026.
Nation

Police warn against misinformation, baseless social media accusations

Heat is on as teams battle for a spot in the quarters
Rugby

Top of the table clash

Lanky Bula FC defender Scott Wara
Football

Wara joins Rewa for IDC title defence

Powerhouse centre Seta Bituniyata
Rugby

Seta Bituniyata named Best Pro D2 Player of the Year

Representatives from the Higher Education Commission and Pasifika Communities Universities (PCU) - director Eci Naisele (left) and Pro Chancellor Akanisi Kedrayate 1.jpg
Technology

Universities struggle to detect students using AI

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers