A two-year-old boy who was allegedly kicked and stomped on by a horse is being urgently transported from Nayau, Lau, to Suva for medical treatment.

Two Ministry of Health and Medical Services doctors, Dr Tui Lasike and Dr Mika Lutumailagi, were deployed aboard the RFNS Savenaca at 8pm last night to retrieve the injured toddler.

The medical team arrived in Nayau at first light this morning before beginning the journey back to Suva. The child is suspected to have suffered fractures in the incident.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, who has been monitoring the case, said the coordinated response was aimed at ensuring the toddler receives the medical attention he needs.

“Seeing our medical personnel, naval officers, and community members join forces overnight to navigate these challenging waters shows the true spirit of our country,” he said.

“From the local nursing station staff to our specialists travelling on the RFNS Savenaca, everyone has worked seamlessly to ensure this little boy gets the advanced care he needs.”

The toddler is expected to be taken to Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for further assessment and treatment.

The Ministry said it would provide an update on his condition after his arrival and admission.

Dr Lalabalavu also urged parents and guardians to closely supervise young children, particularly around large animals and agricultural equipment.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Navy confirmed that the RFNS Savenaca was deployed for the medical evacuation.

“Savenaca and her crew arrived at first light this morning at Nayau and are now en route to Suva, expected to arrive later today. We remain committed to help other government agencies to help people in need,” the statement read.