Women urged to step into leadership

Women were urged to step into leadership and take a greater role in decision-making, with support from men and communities needed to achieve a better balance of power in Fiji.

The call was made during the ongoing National Training of Women Auditors on the Kacivaka Tool in Savusavu yesterday, which aims to strengthen accountability and create spaces for people to question and challenge institutions.

Balance of Power executive director Mereani Rokotuibau said leadership should not be about recognition or personal promotion, but about serving communities and taking responsibility.

She said accountability should not only be demanded from governments and organisations, but should also begin with individuals and communities.

The role of the media was also highlighted, with journalists encouraged to maintain integrity, ask difficult questions and use their platforms to strengthen accountability.

Ms Rokotuibau also referred to women’s leadership training held in December 2025, saying some participants had since expressed interest in putting themselves forward for leadership positions.

Lautoka District Council of Social Services representative Litia Masei said men needed to support women if Fiji was to achieve greater balance in leadership.

“If we have more men who could support women, they’ll be balanced. There’ll be a balance of power everywhere,” she said.

Ms Masei said attitudes that confined women to traditional roles needed to change.

She said women were increasingly participating in areas such as community work and the Police Force, which she described as signs of change.



