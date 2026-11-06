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Ba farmers turn to major rivers as smaller waterways dry up

Mr Ali, who has been selling produce at Lautoka Market for about 40 years, said the drying up of smaller rivers had made larger water sources increasingly important.

Saturday 07 November 2026 | 09:30

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Usman Ali standing in the front with family members at the Lautoka Market. 

Usman Ali standing in the front with family members at the Lautoka Market. 

Photo: Mereleki Nai

Farmers in parts of Ba are relying on major rivers to sustain vegetable production as smaller waterways dry up under El Niño conditions.

Long-serving Lautoka Market vendor Usman Ali said water availability remained a major challenge for farmers, particularly during prolonged dry weather.

Mr Ali, who has been selling produce at Lautoka Market for about 40 years, said the drying up of smaller rivers had made larger water sources increasingly important.

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He said rivers in Ba and Tawa-Tawa were helping farmers maintain vegetable production and continue supplying local markets.

Some vegetables sold at Lautoka Market were sourced from Ba, while others came from local growers.

Mr Ali said the challenges facing farmers were also affecting vegetable trading at the market.

Despite rising production costs, prices for common vegetables, including eggplants, leafy greens, cabbage, tomatoes and beans, remained low because of slow business and reduced customer spending.

He said rising living costs and stagnant wages had reduced people's purchasing power, leaving vendors with little choice but to keep prices affordable.

As a result, both farmers and market vendors were facing financial pressure, with shrinking profits making it difficult to meet increasing expenses.

Mr Ali also raised concerns about the lack of financial assistance for farmers and vendors struggling with difficult weather and economic conditions.

Before becoming a market vendor, he worked in carpentry and general labouring.

He has spent about four decades selling produce at Lautoka Market.

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