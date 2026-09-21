Nation

Bail extended for Masere over alleged social media offence

Masere faces one count under Section 24 of the Online Safety Act 2018

Monday 21 September 2026 | 16:30

Ana Masere with her lawyer, Viraat Anand at the High Court in Lautoka 

Ana Masere with her lawyer, Viraat Anand at the High Court in Lautoka.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

TikToker Ana Masere’s bail has been extended as she faces a charge under Fiji’s Online Safety Act over social media posts allegedly targeting Rajendra Sheromani.

Masere appeared before High Court Judge Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Lautoka today.

She is charged with one count of causing harm by posting an electronic communication, contrary to Section 24(1)(a), (b) and (c) of the Online Safety Act 2018.

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The court heard that between February 1 and February 16, 2025, in Lautoka, Masere allegedly uploaded videos to her Facebook and TikTok accounts concerning Sheromani.

The State alleges that in the videos, Masere accused Sheromani of stealing property belonging to Sherin Roma Devi and that the posts were made with the intention of causing harm to him.

The State was represented by Michelle Lomaloma, while Masere was represented by Viraat Anand of Viraat Anand Lawyers.

The State undertook to provide disclosure by close of business yesterday and sought seven days to file the information.

Masere is expected to be ready for plea on October 5. Her bail was further extended.

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