Nation

Fiji, Melanesian Spearhead Group unite to strengthen Indigenous voice

Regional partnership aims to protect language, culture and traditional governance across Melanesia.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 17:00

A courtesy visit by the MSG Secretariat to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs's headquarters in Suva last Thursday, with the delegation led by MSG Director General Anna Naupa.

A courtesy visit by the MSG Secretariat to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs's headquarters in Suva last Thursday, with the delegation led by MSG Director General Anna Naupa.

Photo: Ministry of iTaukei Affairs

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Secretariat have begun discussions on closer regional cooperation aimed at strengthening Indigenous empowerment, cultural preservation and traditional governance across Melanesia.

The talks took place during a courtesy visit by the MSG Secretariat to the Ministry's headquarters in Suva last Thursday, with the delegation led by MSG director general Dr Anna Naupa.

Senior officials from both organisations explored opportunities to align national and regional priorities, particularly in preserving Indigenous heritage, language and cultural identity while promoting the exchange of best practices among MSG member countries.

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Acting permanent secretary for iTaukei Affairs Paula Tuione said stronger regional partnerships were essential as Indigenous communities faced evolving development challenges.

“The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is committed to ensuring that our traditional institutions and cultural values are safeguarded,” said Mr Tuione.

“Engaging with the MSG Secretariat allows us to align our national efforts with regional strategies, ensuring that the iTaukei people benefit from a unified approach to Indigenous empowerment.”

Discussions also focused on potential frameworks for joint initiatives that could utilise the MSG platform to amplify Indigenous voices and support policy development across the region.

Ms Naupa said the MSG Secretariat recognised the importance of protecting Indigenous knowledge systems and governance structures as pillars of Melanesian identity.

“We recognise the vital work being undertaken by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs,” Ms Naupa said.

“This visit underscores our shared commitment to ensuring that Indigenous knowledge systems and governance structures remain central to our regional identity. By synergizing our efforts, we can create more impactful outcomes for our people.”

Representing the Ministry were deputy secretary Policy Joeli Ditoka, director of the Taukei Institute of Language and Culture Emosi Caniogo and senior administrative officer for Language Keasi Vatanitawake.

The meeting ended with both parties agreeing to continue discussions and identify specific areas for future cooperation, signalling a stronger regional approach to advancing Indigenous affairs and safeguarding cultural heritage throughout Melanesia.

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