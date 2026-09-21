Taga set for new diplomatic role

Former Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Raijeli Taga is expected to be appointed to a diplomatic post as an ambassador or high commissioner by the end of December or early January.

This was confirmed by the Public Service Commission chairman Luke Rokovada.

Mr Rokovada said Ms Taga would go on leave from October 12 before taking up the diplomatic post.

"She'll get a diplomatic appointment as Ambassador or High Commissioner," Mr Rokovada said.

"When she finishes there, she goes on leave from the 12th of October and most likely she'll get a diplomatic appointment end of December or early January."

He also described the appointment as an appointment of a woman under the current Government.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka said any posting would be subject to the proper formal processes.

Mr Ditoka said Ms Taga's contract had ended, the position was advertised and the PSC conducted the recruitment and appointment process.

"As Minister, I do not appoint Permanent Secretaries, nor would it be appropriate for me to interfere in the PSC's independent recruitment process," he said.

He described Ms Taga as a highly experienced and respected senior public servant.

"I have appreciated her leadership and the contribution she has made to Foreign Affairs and to Government more broadly," Mr Ditoka said.

He warned against saying she was "pushed out" because she is a woman.

"The circumstances here are quite specific: her contract concluded, the position was advertised and filled through the PSC process, and she is expected to continue serving Fiji in another senior capacity."

Mr Ditoka said appointments must be fair, transparent and made on merit.

Ms Taga was earlier offered the High Commissioner post in New Zealand but withdrew for personal reasons, Mr Rokovada said in March.

Solo Mara took over as permanent secretary on September 14.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj