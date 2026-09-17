El Niño could push food prices higher: Agriculture Minister

Fijians could face higher food prices in the coming months as prolonged dry weather linked to El Niño reduces agricultural production across the country.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna said the dry spell was affecting all divisions, with crop, vegetable and livestock farmers already reporting reduced productivity.

He said declining output from farms would likely result in lower supplies reaching local markets.

Mr Tunabuna warned that reduced availability of commonly grown vegetables and food crops would place upward pressure on prices.

The minister said the effects of El Niño were being felt nationwide, with boreholes drying up in many rural farming communities.

He called for stronger collaboration between government ministries to respond to worsening water shortages.

Mr Tunabuna said the ministry had activated contingency plans to lessen the impacts of the prolonged dry conditions, which are expected to continue through the end of the year and into early 2027.

He also encouraged consumers to prepare for potential supply disruptions by preserving and storing essential vegetables and root crops.

“Customers need to prioritise freezing and stocking up on essential vegetables and root crops to prepare for uncertain supply,” he said.

Meanwhile, technical officers stationed around the country have been directed to step up farmer awareness programmes and promote best practices aimed at minimising the effects of El Niño on agricultural operations.

The minister said preparation would be key to reducing losses and maintaining food security during the challenging months ahead.



















