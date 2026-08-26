Nation

Bua farmer beats dieback, theft to build 3,000-plant yaqona farm

Mr Singh, of Qereqere, harvests about 500 yaqona plants three times a year, supplying roadside stalls and the Labasa market.

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 11:00

ua farmer Devendra Singh has built a 3,000-plant yaqona operation across 45 acres by investing in technology, crop protection and diversification.

Bua farmer Devendra Singh has built a 3,000-plant yaqona operation across 45 acres by investing in technology, crop protection and diversification.

Ministry of Agriculture

Despite battling kava dieback and thieves targeting his crops, Bua farmer Devendra Singh has built a 3,000-plant yaqona operation across 45 acres by investing in technology, crop protection and diversification.

Mr Singh, of Qereqere, harvests about 500 yaqona plants three times a year, supplying roadside stalls and the Labasa market.

His yaqona sells for between $130 and $170 per kilogram across three grades.

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But growing the operation has not been without setbacks.

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Mr Singh has faced theft, including thieves prematurely harvesting plants and undermining months of work.

Kava dieback, which has affected farmers in the North, has also threatened his crops.

Instead of scaling back, Mr Singh invested in measures to protect his livelihood.

He hired contract workers to secure his harvests and introduced a greenhouse system to raise seedlings, giving him greater control over plant health and reducing the impact of dieback.

His earnings have also been reinvested into machinery, vehicles, a yaqona pounding machine and solar dryer.

He is also constructing a firewood-fuelled yaqona dryer to maintain operations during the rainy season.

Beyond yaqona, Mr Singh has diversified into turmeric to ensure his land continues generating income from other crops.

His farming operation also provides local employment, assists surrounding communities in times of need and contributes to the supply of yaqona to Labasa.

Mr Singh’s experience demonstrates how investment in crop protection, technology and diversification can help farmers withstand challenges while building sustainable livelihoods.

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