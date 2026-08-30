Catholic women raise $263,348.96 at annual convention

Catholic women from 36 parishes raised $263,348.96 at the 2026 Fiji Catholic Women’s League (FCWL) convention in Labasa on Saturday, with host parish Holy Family Labasa recording the highest soli contribution of $40,243.40.

FCWL president Maria Bereso said the collective effort was a humbling reminder of the selfless and freewill giving of members who gather annually at rotating parishes under the Archdiocese of Suva.

“This annual event is a time for Catholic women to come, rekindle and catch up, it is also an opportunity for members to come in fellowship to strengthen their spiritual walk,” Mrs Bereso said.

Holy Family Labasa’s contribution sets a challenge for future hosts. Last year’s soli winner, Our Lady of Assumption Lomary, raised more than $43,000.

The soli was opened by the Sydney CWL.

For the first time this year, St Martin de Porres Lakeba was represented at the annual meeting after St Vincent de Paul paid for its CWL president’s travelling expenses to attend the Labasa event.





Registration fee rises

Meanwhile, it was confirmed at yesterday’s annual meeting that the registration fee for the convention would increase from $30 to $50.

According to Ms Bereso, the increase reflected rising costs faced by host parishes, which feed and accommodate more than 1500 participants for more than three days, including providing 11 meals.

The FCWL is also beginning its transformation journey under its Constitution for the first time this year.

The organisation operates across three major regions. The Central Eastern region has 20 parishes, including Rotuma, Lakeba, Kadavu and Lomaiviti, while the Western region has 10 parishes and the Northern region has six.





Focus on seminarians

Spiritual adviser Father Timoci Kolodisi reminded participants to continue focusing their financial support on seminarians following a suggestion that the Corpus Christi and Navesi Catechist institutions also be considered for funds collected during the annual FCWL soli.

“Corpus Christi and Navesi come under the parishes so they are looked after by the parishes. It the FCWL also allocates funds for them there will be double dipping,”Father Timoci said.

Our Lady of Fatima Nadera came second in the soli after collecting $15,881.20, followed by St Joseph the Worker Tamavua with $15, 314.30.

The next eight were Our Lady of Rosary (Nabala) $14, 389.15, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Lautoka $14,009, Our Lady of Assumption Lomary $12,790, Immaculate Conception (Solevu) $12,41.85, St Mary’s Namaka $8766.60, Our Lady of Hope Vanuakula $8275.50, St Peter Namosi $7895.90 and Holy Cross Wairiki $75943.35.

The other parishes were: Our Lady of Victory Rotuma $599.75, St Martin de Porres Lakeba $1787.55, St Micheal Kadavu $3585.35, Sacred Heart Levuka $2558.75, St John the Apostle Natovi $3373.20, St Vincent de Paul Nausori $6292.40, St Joseph the Husband of Mary Naililili $6992.90, St Don Bosco Nakasi $3192.9, St Agnes Samabula $5101.55, Holy Eucharist Laucala Bay $4144.70, St Pius Raiwaqa $4576, Sacred Heart Cathedral Suva $4051.60, Immaculate Conception Lami $5211.10, Holy Spirit Veivatuloa $3516.10, St Francis Xavier Navunibitu $4468.75, Immaculate Heart of Mary Vatukoula $3209, Christ the King Ba $6888.50, St Patrick Yasawa $3513.85, St Michael Nadi $5809.50, St Joan of Arc Sigatok $3360.9, St Theresa Child of Jesus Bemana $332.40, St Peter Chanel Korolevu $6669.40, St Anne (Napuka) $3265.20 and St Andrewas Savarekareka $4401.19.