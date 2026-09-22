Nation

CRC Report tabled in Parliament, now public

Cabinet will consider the recommendations as Parliament prepares for the next stage of the constitutional review.

Tuesday 22 September 2026 | 13:00

The Constitution Review Commission Report was tabled in Parliament by the Honourable Prime Minister and will now be considered by the Government.

The Constitution Review Commission Report was tabled in Parliament by the Honourable Prime Minister and will now be considered by the Government.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

The report by the Fiji Constitution Review Commission (CRC) has been tabled in Parliament, marking a significant milestone in the country's ongoing constitutional review process.

The report was presented to Parliament today by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and contains the Commission's findings and recommendations following months of nationwide consultations and stakeholder engagement.

According to a Government statement, the Commission gathered views from individuals, faith-based organisations, civil society groups, Government ministries and other stakeholders across Fiji before finalising its recommendations.

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The report will now be considered by the Government, with Cabinet currently reviewing its contents and recommendations as it determines the next steps in the constitutional review process.

"The Government acknowledges the work undertaken by the Constitution Review Commission and recognises the contributions made by members of the public and stakeholders throughout the review process."

The tabling of the report formally concludes the Commission's role in the review process, with any decisions on its recommendations to be made through the appropriate constitutional and parliamentary procedures.

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko said that following its tabling in Parliament, the report must now be made available to the public.

The release of the report is expected to generate significant public interest as the Government considers recommendations that could shape the future of Fiji's constitutional framework.

The Fiji Constitution Review Commission Report is available to the public through the Parliament of Fiji website: https://www.parliament.gov.fj/publications/...




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