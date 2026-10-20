Children accounted for more than half of the rape and sexual offence victims recorded in Fiji in 2025, with some victims as young as four and five, reveals Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Ms Kiran revealed the figures today during the closing of the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child celebration at Veiuto Primary School in Suva.

She said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ 2025 report recorded 135 victims of rape and sexual offences, of whom 79, or 58.5 per cent, were children under 18.

“Most devastatingly, many of these cases involve familial abuse,” she said.

Department of Children records showed 16,770 child welfare cases between 2012 and 2025, including 5239 cases of neglect and 3195 cases of physical abuse.

Police also recorded 1703 missing persons cases between 2021 and 2025, with children accounting for 46 per cent.

Ms Kiran said the figures highlighted the need for stronger child protection measures and urgent action to address neglect, abuse and unsafe relationships.

“These numbers are a severe wake-up call. Child neglect, missing youth, and sexual violence are deeply interconnected crises. We cannot look away,” she said.

Speaking under the theme End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls’ Rights, Ms Kiran said the legal age of marriage in Fiji was 18, but concerns remained about girls under that age entering relationships with older men.

She said some girls left school, became pregnant and struggled to support themselves when their relationships broke down.

Ms Kiran urged children who experienced abuse to speak up and never keep it secret, even when the person responsible was a family member or someone they trusted.

“Abuse is NEVER your fault,” she said.

She also warned children about online dangers, including adults pretending to be children to gain their trust. She urged them not to share personal information or private photographs with strangers.

Children who felt unsafe or experienced abuse could seek help from a trusted adult or call the free Child Helpline on 1325.

Ms Kiran reminded teachers to take reports of suspected abuse seriously and report concerns through official channels. She also urged parents to build trust with their children and monitor their online activities.

“When we protect our girls, we protect Fiji’s future. And when we teach our boys to respect and protect others, we build a stronger, safer nation for everyone,” she said.

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