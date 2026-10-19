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Crime

More than 2,300 marijuana plants destroyed in Savusavu Raid

A 38-year-old Drekeniwai villager has been arrested as investigations continue.

Tuesday 20 October 2026 | 10:30

Two farms in the Naruwai farming area were uncovered during a police operation.

Two farms in the Naruwai farming area were uncovered during a police operation.

Photo: Police Media Cell

A police operation in Savusavu has led to the destruction of more than 2,300 marijuana plants and the arrest of a farmer allegedly linked to their cultivation.

The Northern Division Police Operations Team uprooted a total of 2,371 plants believed to be marijuana during a raid conducted yesterday in the Naruwai farming area at Nanuca, Savusavu.

Police discovered two separate farms during the operation. On the first farm, officers uprooted 1,351 plants ranging in height from 5 centimetres to 35 centimetres.

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A further 1,020 plants, measuring between 5 centimetres and 3 metres in height, were removed from a second farm nearby.

A 38-year-old farmer from Drekeniwai Village was arrested in relation to the alleged illegal cultivation of the plants.

Police investigations are continuing.

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