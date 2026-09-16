Children have their say on proposed social media ban

Children consulted on Fiji’s proposed social media restrictions have called for safer online spaces, greater education and stronger action against people who target or harm children online.

The Social Media Age Deferment Taskforce is progressing recommendations that would set 16 as the proposed age for unrestricted access to social media, following consultations with children across Fiji.

The consultations were conducted through Save the Children Fiji and the Department of Children, with UNICEF Pacific supporting the process through analysis of international approaches to online child safety.

A key proposal is that age verification will be the responsibility of social media platforms, not children or parents, with the legal obligation placed directly on the platforms to verify users’ ages.

A National ID system has also been proposed as a secure means of age verification.

Taskforce chair and Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya said children’s views were important in shaping the Government’s approach.

“We cannot make decisions about children without listening to children. Their voices are helping shape the solution,” Ms Tabuya said.

She said protecting children online was a shared responsibility involving parents, Government and social media platforms.

The Taskforce will now progress its recommendations for consideration by Cabinet and Parliament.

The Government has previously said it intends to introduce legislation setting a minimum social media access age of 16 later this year.