Four men have been arrested in two separate drug raids in Pacific Harbour and Qauia following joint operations by the Fiji Police Dog Unit and Fiji Detector Dog Unit.

In a media statement Police said the K9 teams detected substances believed to be marijuana during the raids.

Cash believed to be proceeded of crime was also seized during the operation in Pacific Harbour.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis, while investigations into the arrests continue.

In a separate operation, a joint team was deployed to a settlement in Vunidawa to search a home belonging to a man suspected of possessing laptops allegedly stolen from Raiwaqa.

The search resulted in the discovery of two laptops, which were taken into police custody.

The suspect is currently being questioned at the Vunidawa Police Station as investigations continue.

Police are urging members of the public to report crime, share tips or raise concerns about police service delivery by calling the Crime Stoppers line on 1681.

Members of the public can also send videos or photos to the Fiji Police Force Call Centre via WhatsApp, Viber or Signal on 9905 922, or email fpf.callcentre@police.gov.fj.