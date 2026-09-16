Make healthy food more affordable: PM to farmers

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on farmers to increase the supply and affordability of locally grown food, warning that high prices are driving Fijians towards unhealthy processed alternatives.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 National Agriculture Show at Subrail Park in Labasa today, Mr Rabuka said agriculture had a critical role to play in improving the nation's health as Fiji continues to battle high rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He said the rising cost of local vegetables, fruits and root crops was making it difficult for many families to maintain healthy diets.

“This mindset has to change for the healthier welfare of Fijians,” Mr Rabuka said.

He said that many consumers were turning to cheaper processed foods available in supermarkets because fresh produce was either too expensive or not readily available.

Mr Rabuka said ensuring healthy food remained affordable was essential to addressing the country's growing non-communicable diseases (NCD) burden.

“This means agriculture contributes not only to food security and economic growth, but also to the quality of life and productivity of our workforce,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of ensuring a consistent supply of fresh produce, saying limited availability in markets often pushed consumers towards processed food options.

Farmers urged to prepare for dry weather

Mr Rabuka warned farmers to prepare for the possibility of continued dry conditions linked to El Niño through 2026 and into early 2027.

“As we continue to brace for El Niño, we must know that La Niña comes out to balance everything out, so let's be prepared,” he said.

He encouraged farmers to make climate resilience a standard part of agricultural planning to better withstand future weather challenges.

Mr Rabuka also called for a change in mindset within the agriculture sector, urging farmers to move away from relying solely on Government grants and assistance.

He said Government's role was to create an enabling environment for farmers, communities and businesses to succeed through their own efforts.

“We must move from a model where Government is expected to provide every resource. Instead, the new mindset should be Government creates the enabling environment for farmers, communities and businesses,” he said.

“This way farmers, communities and businesses become stronger drivers of investment, productivity and growth.”

The National Agriculture Show continues in Labasa, bringing together farmers, agricultural organisations, businesses and stakeholders from across the country to showcase innovations and opportunities in the sector.



