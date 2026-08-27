Church rejects race claims over leadership elections

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has firmly rejected claims that race influenced its recent leadership elections.

It insists the outcome reflected the democratic choice of its members and not the ethnicity of any candidate.

The church was responding to growing social media commentary suggesting that Reverend Dr (Academic) Anil Reuben’s Indo-Fijian background may have affected the election of senior church executives during last week’s annual conference.

However, church legal adviser Sevuloni Valenitabua said the allegations were unfounded.

He described the election as an established democratic process in which eligible ministers were nominated and members cast their votes freely.

“There is no restriction on who can stand for election,” Mr Valenitabua said.

“The members make their choice and that choice must be respected.”

He also dismissed suggestions that race had played a role in the outcome, noting that ministers of Indian descent had previously served in leadership positions within the church.

Rev Reuben, who retained strong support from delegates and was re-elected deputy general secretary with about 480 votes, also rejected claims that the result reflected racial prejudice.

“I respect the election,” Rev Reuben said.

“It was a democratic process, and I fully respect the leaders chosen by the church.”

Rev Reuben said attempts to portray the outcome as racist were misguided and risked undermining the church.

“If it was (racism), I would never have reached the position I am in today,” the reverend said.

The claims have fuelled wider debate online about race and representation within Fiji’s largest Christian denomination, but church leaders maintain the issue is straightforward.







