Church takes youth safety message beyond the pulpit

The church has a responsibility to prepare young people to stay safe and make wise decisions given the challenges in the world today, says Bethesda Christian Fellowship senior pastor Pastor David Prasad.

Speaking at the opening of a five-day youth camp at the church in Labasa on Wednesday night, Pastor Prasad encouraged youths with a reference to Matthew 5:13-14, reminding them that they were the salt and light of the earth.

“We are grateful to the parents for allowing their children to spend part of their school holidays at the church with us, away from home and mobile phones,” Pastor Prasad said.

“Just as a meal is incomplete without salt, we are reminding the youths that they are important to their families, school, church and the communities they live in.”

With the support of his wife and sons, Pastor Prasad will help the youths remove negative thoughts from their minds and gain confidence to live obedient lives under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Bethesda Christian Fellowship youth camp coordinator Joshua Prasad said representatives from health organisations and law enforcement bodies had been invited to engage with youths on issues affecting young people and the wider community.

“The aim is to educate our youths about the realities they may face and to help them make informed and responsible decisions,” Mr Prasad said.

“We have invited health professionals to speak to the youths about mental health, drug abuse and HIV, so they can better understand these issues, know where to seek help and learn how to protect themselves.”

Representatives from law enforcement bodies will also discuss corruption, offences involving juveniles and the consequences of criminal offending, including what happens when a matter proceeds through the courts and the possible consequences of imprisonment.

“As a church, we have a responsibility to inform and equip our young people about what is happening in Fiji and the world around them, and to give them the knowledge and confidence to make wise choices and avoid becoming victims or offenders,” he said.

“We have held youth camps in the past, but this time it is different and has a wider purpose.

“We want the youths to leave the camp not only spiritually strengthened, but also better informed, aware of the challenges around them and equipped to make positive choices.”