Nation

'Climate change now a health concern'

New Pacific action plan aims to strengthen health systems against cyclones, disease outbreaks and other climate-related threats

Friday 11 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 11 September 2026 | 14:10 FJT

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa with United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa (left) with United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Climate change is no longer just an environmental or economic issue, but is also a health concern.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa made the point during the launch of the Pacific Network for Health and Climate Change Action Plan 2026-2028 in Nadi on Wednesday.

He said climate change was already affecting communities, health workers and health systems across the Pacific.

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“The discussions and decisions we make over the coming days must help build stronger health systems, more resilient communities, and a healthier future for our Pacific peoples,” he said.

Mr Ravunawa said his visits to communities recovering from cyclones, floods and other climate-related events had shown him the growing health consequences of climate change.

“I have witnessed the extraordinary resilience of our people, but they have also reinforced an important truth. Climate change is not a distant threat. It is affecting our health and our lives today,” he said.

Disasters place pressure on health systems through injuries and trauma, disease outbreaks, disrupted maternal and child health services, mental health treatment, food insecurity, damaged water and sanitation systems, and interruptions to essential medicines and services.

Climate-sensitive diseases, including dengue fever, leptospirosis and diarrhoeal diseases, were also placing pressure on communities and health systems.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener said climate change was increasingly becoming a public health emergency.

“Around the world, we have rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and more frequent and intense disasters that are affecting human health in very profound ways,” he said.

“Pacific communities face particular risks because of the region’s geography and close relationship with the ocean.”

Sea-level rise, rising sea temperatures, cyclones, floods and storm surges are also threatening lives, homes, infrastructure and health facilities, while climate-sensitive diseases pose growing risks.

Mr Wagener also warned that forecast El Niño conditions could further affect rainfall patterns, including droughts and floods, with implications for food and water security, disease transmission, heat stress and nutrition.

These challenges need stronger climate-resilient health systems, partnerships, research, data and financing.

Mr Ravunawa said the new action plan provided a practical roadmap for building climate-resilient, environmentally sustainable health systems.

“The Pacific must speak with a strong and united voice,” he said, as countries prepared for the pre-COP31 dialogue and COP31 later this year.


PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCAST: This content is produced with support from the Public Service Broadcast grant. Connecting Fijians with transparent, timely, and trusted information.

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