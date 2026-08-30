Nation

Constitutional Review Commission to submit final report to President

The report follows consultations with communities, organisations and targeted groups across Fiji.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 11:00

Updated 31 August 2026 | 13:29 FJT

Members of the Fiji Constitution Review Committee with guests at an earlier consultation.

Members of the Fiji Constitution Review Committee with guests at an earlier consultation.

The Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) will submit its final report to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu today.

This marks the end of its six-month consultation on Fiji’s 2013 Constitution.

The report is expected to capture the views, concerns and aspirations raised by Fijians during consultations held across the country as the Commission considers possible amendments to the nation’s supreme law.

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The seven-member Commission, chaired by Sevuloni Valenitabua, was formally commissioned by the President in March and given until August 31 to complete its work.

Its members are Ami Kohli, Dr Salanieta Leiloma Bakalevu, Dr Neelesh Gounder, Merewalesi Nailatikau, Dr John Fatiaki and Conway Begg.

The review has examined the effectiveness, relevance and implementation of provisions of the 2013 Constitution, including governance, fundamental rights, accountability, the electoral system and the structure of Parliament.

Its terms of reference also require it to consider the protection of the rights and interests of iTaukei and Rotuman people, land and customary fishing rights, the role of the Great Council of Chiefs, and the independence of constitutional offices and the judiciary.

Public participation has been central to the review.

The Commission travelled around Fiji to gather submissions and views from communities, organisations and targeted groups. By May, it had conducted about 24 targeted consultations.

The Commission has stressed that submissions will be analysed rather than simply counted.

Members have also said the number of submissions supporting a particular proposal will not automatically determine whether that proposal is recommended.

Instead, submissions will be assessed against broader constitutional principles, including democratic governance, separation of powers, social cohesion and national unity.

The review comes amid a broader debate over Fiji’s constitutional framework.

The 2013 Constitution came into force on September 7, 2013, and has remained the country’s supreme law for more than a decade.

In January 2025, Cabinet approved measures to begin the process of reviewing the Constitution and said the proposed review would involve a Constitution Review Commission consulting the people of Fiji.

The decision followed long-standing political debate over the Constitution and its provisions.

The process also followed a Supreme Court opinion in August 2025 concerning the constitutional amendment provisions, after Cabinet sought the Court’s interpretation of the relevant provisions.

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