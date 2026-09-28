The Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam (TISI) has turned to a joint interim committee led by rival figures Parveen Bala and Damen Gounder after its annual general meeting stalled over the election process on Sunday.

The move is aimed at finding a way forward from a long-running dispute that Mr Gounder said had continued since 2016 and repeatedly ended up in court.

Drama unfolded at the Nadi SSKMC Hall after the AGM started well, but the election process stalled when the two parties failed to agree.

Both parties were escorted into a room for discussions amid a heavy Police and security presence while members waited for the outcome.

A short while later, the group returned to the main table, where TISI Sangam president Mr Bala said members had resolved that he would continue as chairman.

Mr Gounder, who was vying for the president’s post, said taking the AGM forward was not easy and a solution was needed to end the long-running dispute.

“Since 2016, this has been ongoing. The AGM happens, then the problem goes to court. For this, we need to make inroads,” he said.

“I know who all here are not happy. We must move forward for Sangam’s sake.”

Mr Gounder said the executive committee’s term had ended and an interim committee would now be appointed.

“We will bring all into the interim committee and run Sangam and also speak to the Council of Management and set up the next AGM, and we will find a way through a good AGM,” Mr Gounder said.

“The next AGM should be held in the Sangam way. That’s the way we need to do it.”

He requested members to listen to Mr Bala and allow a motion to be put forward.

“Today, the decision that we have made, there is no compromise in it. If we have really done something in it, then today we have come to show a new path to Sangam,” Mr Gounder said.

“If we do not reach this compromise, then all of us will have no solution. No way out.”

Legal advisor Wasu Pillay said the AGM had appointed Mr Bala and Mr Gounder as chair and co-chair of the interim committee.

He said the committee would consist of seven people nominated by Mr Bala and seven nominated by Mr Gounder.

“The interim committee reports to the Council of Management,” Mr Pillay said.

For some members, however, another AGM ending without an election added to years of frustration.

Sangam member Pushpa Gounder, 62, said people had travelled long distances expecting the election to proceed.

“It is a waste of time. People come from faraway places, Labasa, to be here for the election, as we have been waiting for too long. Time to change and nothing changes,” she said.