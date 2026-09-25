Ditoka to use Lavrov meeting to promote Ocean of Peace

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka will use his bilateral meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York, United States, to personally deliver Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s call for Fiji’s Ocean of Peace vision to be shared with the rest of the world.

The meeting comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

Mr Ditoka told this masthead on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that the meeting, requested by Russia and accepted by Fiji, would provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international developments.

“I also intend to share our Prime Minister’s vision of an Ocean of Peace, which reflects Fiji’s commitment to dialogue, cooperation and peaceful relations, not only within the Pacific but throughout the world,” Mr Ditoka said.

He said Russia had also requested meetings with other Pacific Islands Forum members, and Fiji had passed the invitation on to its Pacific colleagues.

Mr Ditoka said Fiji and the Pacific had only a modest role in matters involving major powers, but any contribution towards dialogue mattered.

“If our engagements can contribute, even in a small way, to encouraging dialogue and understanding among nations, then we would be giving practical expression to the spirit of our Ocean of Peace,” he said.

Mr Ditoka’s meeting comes as Fiji leads its Ocean of Peace Declaration at the UN this week, seeking stronger global action on sea-level rise and climate finance for small island states.

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