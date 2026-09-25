Newly elected Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) president Neville Choi says strengthening fact-checking, verification and regional cooperation will be key priorities for Pacific media.

Mr Choi was elected during the PINA Extraordinary General Meeting in Savusavu and said the region’s media industry needed to move forward collectively, ensuring smaller island states were included in regional discussions, training and development.

“Fact-checking and verification seems to be what needs to be instilled more and more with the advent of new technology across the Pacific Islands,” Mr Choi said.

He said PINA needed to recognise the different challenges faced by media organisations across the region and develop solutions through shared experiences.





From left: Charles Sumbe, Rose Amos , Newly elected president Neville Choi, Vice President Lisa Osifelo, Viola Ulakai , Frank Guinea and Tipi Pausia on September 25, 2026. Photo: Talei Roko





Mr Choi said the eighth PINA Summit in Savusavu highlighted issues including media freedom, infrastructure, media sustainability and the need for international partners and donors to better understand individual country needs.

He said support and training should be tailored to each country rather than follow a one-size-fits-all approach.

Mr Choi said another challenge for PINA would be ensuring all members had a voice and were represented at future meetings.

“That’s the biggest challenge for us making sure that everybody’s voice is heard,” he said.

The Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) has elected its new board during its Annual General Meeting in Savusavu.





New board

President: Neville Choi

Vice President: Lisa Osifelo

Online: Rose Amos (NBC)

Print: Frank Guinea (Post-Courier)

Television: Charles Sumbe (VBTC)

Radio: Viola Ulakai (TBC)

National Media Association Representative: Tipi Pausia (JAWS)

Papua New Guinea will host the ninth PINA Media Summit in 2028.

Mr Choi said the Savusavu summit had provided a foundation for PNG’s preparations.