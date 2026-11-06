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Diwali celebration promotes unity at Rishikul Primary

The school's annual celebration featured songs, dances and drama performances, with students embracing traditions beyond their own cultural backgrounds.

Saturday 07 November 2026 | 08:00

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Teachers of Rishikul Primary School during the school's pre-diwali celebration on Friday.

Teachers of Rishikul Primary School during the school's pre-diwali celebration on Friday.

Students and teachers from different cultural and religious backgrounds came together at Rishikul Primary School to celebrate Diwali, promoting a message of unity, respect and cultural understanding.

The school's annual celebration featured songs, dances and drama performances, with students embracing traditions beyond their own cultural backgrounds.

Head of School Rishi Chand said the celebration was an opportunity to teach students the importance of respecting different cultures and living peacefully alongside one another.

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He stressed that students were not expected to adopt another person's culture but should instead learn to understand and appreciate different traditions.

“The message that we try to portray is that there is always good over evil, light over darkness, and prosperity and success if there is unity and peace,” he said.

Year 5 students of Rishikul Primary School during the school's pre-diwali celebration on Friday.

Year 5 students of Rishikul Primary School during the school's pre-diwali celebration on Friday.

“The message that we try to portray is that there is always good over evil, light over darkness, and prosperity and success if there is unity and peace,” he said.

He said respect was essential to building peace within families, communities and the country.

Year Eight teacher Shivnil Sami described this year's celebration as one of the school's best, following weeks of preparation by students and teachers.

He said preparations coincided with annual examinations, leaving students with limited time to rehearse. However, they came together after their exams to prepare their final performances.

Mr Sami said the celebration reflected the school's commitment to the holistic development of students beyond academic achievement, including cultural and extracurricular activities.

He encouraged people to remember those who might not be celebrating Diwali this year and urged everyone to be a source of light in someone else's life.

pre-diwali celebration

Students of Rishikul Primary School gathered at the school basement to celebrate the school's pre-diwali celebration on Friday.

Year Seven teacher Ilikena Tuibabasiga said preparations took about two weeks, despite the school also organising its annual Justice Week activities.

She said students from different cultural and religious backgrounds actively participated through traditional attire and dance performances.

Ms Tuibabasiga said the school continued to promote inclusiveness by recognising and celebrating different religious and cultural occasions throughout the year.

She said such activities helped students understand customs beyond their own and encouraged respect through active participation.

She also urged families and communities to embrace the spirit of togetherness during Diwali and carry its message of unity beyond the festivities.

Mr Chand extended his Diwali wishes to families and communities, encouraging them to celebrate in peace and prosperity.

He also reminded everyone to prioritise the safety of children, homes and communities during the celebrations.

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