Fijians urged to stay safe this Diwali

Fijians are being urged to take extra care this Diwali, with dry conditions increasing fire risks and consumer watchdogs stepping up inspections to protect shoppers from overcharging and misleading promotions.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) is increasing inspections to ensure businesses comply with price controls and do not mislead shoppers through false promotions.

The FCCC said it had conducted 184 Diwali inspections and surveys, as well as 26 joint inspections with health inspectors.

Cases involving overcharging, failure to display prices and missing price markings have been identified and are being assessed.

"The festive season is not an excuse to mislead or exploit consumers," FCCC chief executive officer Senikavika Jiuta said.

"Traders must comply with applicable price controls and make sure their promotional claims are genuine. FCCC will investigate suspected breaches and take enforcement action where warranted."

Consumers are being advised to compare prices, keep receipts and watch out for online scams and unsafe products.

The FCCC said it would continue working to ensure consumers are treated fairly and businesses compete on a level playing field.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO) said dry conditions linked to El Niño were increasing the risk of fires spreading rapidly through grass and vegetation.

Families are being urged to supervise children using fireworks, avoid burning grass and never leave open fires unattended.